Major League Baseball announced the roof decision about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.
The retractable roof of the new $1.2 billion ballpark was open for Games 1, 2 and 4 and closed for Games 3 and 5.
Los Angeles held a three games to two lead in the Series.
“We hope the roof is closed because it’s freezing,” Kiké Hernández of the Dodgers said shortly before the announcement.
