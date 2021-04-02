At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
General manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday a fourth player has been deemed a “likely positive.”
The team’s statement announcing the series has been scrapped said the decision was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”
