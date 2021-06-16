First baseman Trey Mancini cut off Austin Hays’s throw home and threw to shortstop Freddy Galvis at second, but Ramírez reversed direction. Galvis tossed the ball to second baseman Pat Valaika, and as Ramírez sprinted past Galvis, Valaika flipped it back. Ramírez slid safely into second, where third baseman Maikel Franco moved to cover to assist with the rundown. That left third base vacated, allowing Ramírez to dive in with a three-base single.
Back-to-back doubles followed, putting the Orioles down 6-3. Ryan Mountcastle, who had already driven in Mancini twice, did so again in the fifth and brought himself along, with his two-run homer cutting Baltimore’s deficit to one. It reached three again when Hunter Harvey allowed two runners he inherited from starter Keegan Akin to score on Cesar Hernandez’s triple, only for RBI singles from Hays and Franco in the seventh letting Baltimore get those runs back. But the Orioles didn’t threaten again in their seventh straight loss.
— Baltimore Sun