In perhaps the best example of their defensive struggles in this rough stretch, the Baltimore Orioles found themselves in a deficit they attempted to but couldn’t overcome thanks to a single that followed an error and ended with the batter at third base.

Amid an 8-7 loss Wednesday night in Cleveland that was Baltimore’s 18th straight road defeat, left fielder DJ Stewart’s off-line throw home on Amed Rosario’s RBI single in the third inning put two in scoring position for José Ramírez as the Orioles held a one-run lead. Ramírez flipped the score with a two-run single to right, but he wasn’t done.

First baseman Trey Mancini cut off Austin Hays’s throw home and threw to shortstop Freddy Galvis at second, but Ramírez reversed direction. Galvis tossed the ball to second baseman Pat Valaika, and as Ramírez sprinted past Galvis, Valaika flipped it back. Ramírez slid safely into second, where third baseman Maikel Franco moved to cover to assist with the rundown. That left third base vacated, allowing Ramírez to dive in with a three-base single.

Back-to-back doubles followed, putting the Orioles down 6-3. Ryan Mountcastle, who had already driven in Mancini twice, did so again in the fifth and brought himself along, with his two-run homer cutting Baltimore’s deficit to one. It reached three again when Hunter Harvey allowed two runners he inherited from starter Keegan Akin to score on Cesar Hernandez’s triple, only for RBI singles from Hays and Franco in the seventh letting Baltimore get those runs back. But the Orioles didn’t threaten again in their seventh straight loss.

— Baltimore Sun