Before the game, the Orioles (24-54) shuffled their roster. Shortstop Freddy Galvis was placed on the 10-day IL with a right quadriceps strain that Manager Brandon Hyde said will keep him out for one to two months. With Galvis set to be a free agent, the injury not only cost Baltimore the veteran infielder but also one of its most logical trade chips ahead of the July 30 deadline.
The Orioles added two infielders in his place, calling up Ramón Urías and Domingo Leyba as well as outfielder Ryan McKenna, with infielder Stevie Wilkerson and right-hander Konner Wade optioned to Class AAA Norfolk. All three of the promoted players were in Sunday’s lineup.
Leyba and Urías handled the middle infield, and McKenna played center field and batted leadoff as Cedric Mullins, who was named an all-star finalist, received a scheduled day off, though he pinch-hit in the ninth.
Trey Mancini also was held out of the lineup, with Hyde hoping to give him a “breather,” he said. Since homering twice a week earlier, Mancini entered the series finale having gone 2 for 24 with 11 strikeouts. He pinch-hit with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and grounded out to end the threat.
The Blue Jays (40-36) took the lead for good on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s two-run double in the third.
