1931 — Tony Cuccinello of the Cincinnati Reds had six hits in six at-bats in the first game of a doubleheader at Boston. Cuccinello had a triple, two doubles and three singles to knock in five runs as the Reds won 17-3.

1948 — Satchel Paige, 42, pitched his first major league complete game against the Chicago White Sox. Paige gave up five hits en route to 5-0 Cleveland victory.

1969 — Jim Palmer of the Orioles, plagued by arm trouble the year before, threw an 8-0 no-hitter against the Oakland A’s in Baltimore.

1978 — The Baltimore Orioles benefited from the rain-out rule. The Orioles were leading New York 3-0 after six innings but the Yankees scored five runs in the top half of the seventh. Heavy rains ended the game in the bottom half of the inning and the score was reverted to the end of the last completed frame giving the Orioles the triumph. This rule was changed in 1980.

1979 — St. Louis’ Lou Brock reached the 3,000-hit plateau with an infield hit off Chicago Cubs pitcher Dennis Lamp. St. Louis won the game 3-2.

2004 — J.T. Snow, Giants, hit three home runs, had four RBIs, and scored five runs to power San Francisco to a 16-6 rout of Philadelphia.

2004 — Kansas City rookies Abraham Nunez and John Buck both hit grand slams to lead the Royals past the Oakland Athletics 10-3. It was the first time in club history the Royals have hit two grand slams in one game — which also ties a major league record. Buck and Nunez were the first rookie teammates to hit grand slams in the same game since the rookie rule went into effect in 1957.

2005 — New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera blew his first save since April 6 in a 7-5 win over Texas. Rivera had converted a career-best 31 consecutive saves before allowing Kevin Mench’s two-run, game-tying single in the ninth.

2006 — Travis Hafner tied Don Mattingly’s single-season grand slam record with his sixth of the year as Cleveland routed Kansas City 13-0.

2009 — Jonny Gomes homered in his first three at-bats in Cincinnati’s 7-0 victory over Washington. Gomes hit two-run homers in the second and fourth innings and added a solo shot in the sixth before striking out in the eighth. It was the second three-homer game of his career.

2010 — Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey threw a 1-0 one-hitter, allowing a sixth-inning single to pitcher Cole Hamels, and the Mets shut out the Phillies again. The Mets blanked the high-scoring Phillies for the fourth straight time at Citi Field.

2013 — Paul Goldschmidt hit the first pitch of the 11th inning for a game-ending home run after leading off the ninth with a tying homer, to help Arizona beat Baltimore 4-3 with a walk off blast for the second straight night. Arizona won the series opener yesterday when Adam Eaton hit the first pitch of the ninth inning into the pool in right field.

2015 — The Toronto Blue Jays won their 11th straight game, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2. The AL East leaders, who also won 11 in a row in June, became the first team to post a pair of winning streaks of at least 11 since Cleveland in 1954.

2016 — Tyler Austin and Aaron Judge became the first teammates to hit home runs in the first at-bats of their major league debuts in the same game, sparking the New York Yankees to an 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Aug. 14

1933 — Jimmie Foxx of the Philadelphia Athletics hit for the cycle and drove in nine runs in an 11-5 win over the Cleveland Indians. The nine RBIs set an American League record for one game, breaking the 22-year-old mark set by Topsy Hartzell of the New York Highlanders on July 12, 1911.

1937 — The Detroit Tigers scored 36 runs (16-1 and 20-7) against the St. Louis Browns in a doubleheader sweep to set major league record. Pete Fox of the Tigers scored eight of the runs in the doubleheader.

1958 — Vic Power of the Cleveland Indians stole home twice, the 8th and 10th innings, in a 10-9 win over Detroit. He had only three steals all year.

1961 — The Philadelphia Phillies dropped their 17th straight game, a 9-2 loss to Dick Ellsworth and the Chicago Cubs. It was also the 11th consecutive complete game thrown against the Phillies.

1969 — On an off-day after a three-game sweep by the Astros in Houston, the New York Mets fell to third place, 9 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs.

1971 — St. Louis right-hander Bob Gibson pitched a no-hitter, blanking the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.

1982 — Pete Rose of the Philadelphia Phillies, in his first at-bat of a 15-11 victory over the Montreal Expos, passed Hank Aaron and moved into first place on the all-time at-bat list with 12,365.

1987 — Oakland’s Mark McGwire set a major league rookie record with his 39th homer of the season to help the A’s to a 7-6, 12-inning victory over the California Angels.

1998 — Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles became the ninth major leaguer and first catcher to hit two grand slams in one game against the Cleveland Indians. Hoiles homered in the third inning off Charles Nagy and in the eighth against Ron Villone to lead the Orioles to a 15-3 victory.

2002 — Trevor Hoffman became the first reliever in major league history to have 30 or more saves in eight straight seasons in San Diego’s 6-2 win over the New York Mets.

2006 — Matt Diaz went 4-for-5 with a homer, tying an NL record by hitting safely in 10 consecutive at-bats, and Chipper Jones homered in three straight plate appearances to lead Atlanta to a 10-4 victory over Washington.

2007 — Atlanta manager Bobby Cox set a dubious record in the Braves’ 5-4 victory over San Francisco. Cox was tossed after the fifth for arguing a called third strike — the 132nd ejection of his career to break the mark originally set by Hall of Famer John McGraw.

2009 — Felix Pie became the fourth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, and Baltimore tied club records for extra-base hits and doubles in a 16-6 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

2011 — The Chicago Cubs stopped Dan Uggla’s 33-game hitting streak and rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5. Uggla’s streak was the longest in the majors in five years. He was 0 for 3 with an RBI.

2011 — Albert Pujols hit the longest home run at six-year-old Busch Stadium and St. Louis overcame an injury to starter Edwin Jackson in a 6-2 win over Colorado. Pujols’ two-run drive in the first was estimated at 465 feet.

2015 — Matt Kemp hit a triple in the ninth for the first cycle in San Diego Padres history and they went on to win 9-5 over the Colorado Rockies.

2016 — Mookie Betts hit three home runs and drove in a career-best eight runs, joining Hall of Famer Ted Williams as the only Red Sox players in over 100 years with a pair of three-homer games in a season and powering Boston over the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-2.

Aug. 15

1905 — Rube Waddell of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a five-inning no-hit game to beat the St. Louis Browns 2-0.

1914 — Brooklyn’s Jake Daubert set an NL record with four sacrifices in the second game of a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

1916 — In a classic pitching duel, Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox beat Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0 in 13 innings at Fenway Park.

1945 — The Cubs routed the Brooklyn Dodgers 20-6 at Ebbets Field. Paul Gillespie knocked in six runs with two home runs and a single for Chicago.

1955 — Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves hit a home run off Mel Wright of the St. Louis Cardinals to give Spahn a homer in every NL park.

1975 — Baltimore manager Earl Weaver was ejected twice by umpire Ron Luciano on the same day. Weaver was thrown out in the first game and ejected before the second game.

1989 — Dave Dravecky of the San Francisco Giants, in his second start after coming back from cancer surgery on his pitching arm, broke his arm but earned the win in a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Expos. Dravecky entered the sixth inning with a three-hit shutout. He gave up a leadoff home run to Damaso Garcia and hit Andres Galarraga with a pitch. After throwing a wild pitch to Tim Raines, he collapsed and clutched his left arm in agony.

1990 — Philadelphia’s Terry Mulholland pitched the record eighth no-hitter of the season, and the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. The season’s eighth no-hitter surpassed the modern record of seven set in 1908 and 1917.

2001 — Trevor Hoffman pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 300th career save, completing a two-hitter that lifted the San Diego Padres over the New York Mets 2-1.

2005 — Randy Winn hit for the cycle in his first four at-bats in San Francisco’s 7-3 win over Cincinnati.

2011 — Jim Thome hit his 600th home run an inning after slugging No. 599 to power the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

2012 — Felix Hernandez pitched the Seattle Mariners’ first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a 1-0 victory. It was the third perfect game in baseball this season — a first — joining gems by Chicago’s Philip Humber against the Mariners in April and San Francisco’s Matt Cain against Houston in June. It was also the sixth no-hitter.

2012 — San Francisco outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended 50 games following a positive test for testosterone, ending what had been an MVP-caliber regular season. Cabrera was leading the NL in hitting.

2014 — Mo’Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, threw a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams.

2015 — Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two homers and three doubles to drive in seven runs, sending Boston past Felix Hernandez and Seattle 22-10.

