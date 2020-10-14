1972 — The Oakland A’s won their first World Series with a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 7.

1975 — A ninth-inning RBI single by Joe Morgan gave the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox and the World Series title in seven games. It was the first title for the Reds in 35 years.

1986 — Gary Carter’s two home runs at Fenway Park gave New York a 6-2 victory and pulled the Mets even with Boston Red Sox in the World Series after four games.

1987 — The St. Louis Cardinals won their third straight home game to take a 3-2 lead in the World Series with a 4-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins.

2000 — In their first matchup since Roger Clemens beaned Mike Piazza in July, Clemens came close to hitting Piazza again — this time with the jagged barrel of a broken bat. Piazza fouled a grounder off a letter-high inside pitch and his bat shattered, with the largest chunk — the barrel head — going back to the mound. Clemens picked up the splintered wood and threw it angrily in front of Piazza as he ran toward first, missing the Mets’ star by about 2 feet. Clemens then pitched the best World Series game of his career with a two-hit, nine-strikeout shutout before leaving after eight innings in the Yankees’ nervous 6-5 victory.

2003 — Alex Gonzalez led off the bottom of the 12th with a solo homer, lifting Florida to a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.

2009 — The Los Angeles Angels responded to the Yankees’ six-run comeback with a three-run rally of their own in the seventh inning for a 7-6 victory. The win trimmed the New York’s ALCS lead to 3-2.

2010 — Texas clinched its first pennant with a 6-1 victory over the defending World Series champion New York Yankees in Game 6 of the AL championship series.

2011 — Albert Pujols hit three impressive home runs to tie the World Series record, amassing five hits and six RBIs as the St. Louis Cardinals romped past the Texas Rangers 16-7 for a 2-1 edge.

2012 — Hunter Pence hit a bizarre, two-run double, Matt Cain pitched his second clincher of October and the San Francisco Giants beat the defending World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals 9-0 in Game 7 of the NL championship series.

2016 — Kyle Hendricks outpitched Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras homered early and the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series.

Oct. 23

1910 — Philadelphia’s Jack Coombs won his third game of the World Series, beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 as the Athletics took the championship in five games. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, to lead the A’s attack.

1935 — Gabby Hartnett was selected National League MVP by the Baseball Writers Association of America, with Dizzy Dean finishing second.

1945 — Branch Rickey announced the signing of Jackie Robinson by the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.

1981 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat New York 5-4 in the third game of the World Series to narrow the Yankees’ lead to 2-1.

1985 — John Tudor tossed a five-hit, 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

1986 — Bruce Hurst’s complete-game victory gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-2 win and 3-2 lead in the World Series against the New York Mets.

1993 — Joe Carter became the second player in baseball history to end a World Series with a home run, hitting a three-run shot off Mitch Williams in the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays their second straight championship with an 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

2010 — San Francisco’s Juan Uribe hit a tiebreaking homer off Ryan Madson with two outs in the eighth inning and the Giants held off Philadelphia 3-2 to win the NL pennant in six games.

2015 — Lorenzo Cain sprinted home from first base on Eric Hosmer’s single in the eighth inning, Wade Davis weathered a 45-minute rain delay, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3, earning their second straight trip to the World Series.

Oct. 24

1911 — The World Series between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Athletics was resumed after six days of rain, and Chief Bender beat Christy Mathewson 4-2 to give the A’s a 3-1 lead.

1963 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first unanimous winner of the Cy Young Award. Koufax won the pitchers’ Triple Crown, leading the league in wins (25), strikeouts (306) and ERA (1.88). Koufax set a record for shutouts by a left-handed pitcher with 11, that stands to this day. Tthe previous record of nine shutouts had been held by Babe Ruth for nearly 50 years.

1985 — Danny Jackson’s five-hitter cut St. Louis’ lead to 3-2 in the World Series as the Kansas City Royals took Game 5, 6-1. Willie Wilson’s two-run triple highlighted a three-run second inning and chased starter Ken Forsch.

1987 — Kent Hrbek’s grand slam highlighted a 15-hit barrage as the Minnesota Twins pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 11-5 at the Metrodome to force the World Series to a seventh game.

1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays took baseball’s championship outside the United States for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 6 of the World Series.

1994 — Atlanta’s Greg Maddux became the first pitcher to win three straight Cy Young Awards, unanimously sweeping the NL honor.

2000 — Benny Agbayani hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning as the New York Mets handed Orlando Hernandez his first postseason defeat, beating the Yankees 4-2 to cut their World Series deficit to 2-1.

2005 — Scott Podsednik homered in the bottom of the ninth inning and Paul Konerko hit the 18th grand slam in World Series history in Chicago’s 7-6 win over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.

2007 — Boston set a record for runs and victory margin in a World Series opener as the Red Sox flattened the Rockies 13-1. Boston finished with 17 hits, becoming the first club to hit eight doubles in a Series game since 1925.

2012 — Pablo Sandoval became the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game, connecting twice against Justin Verlander and once off Al Alburquerque to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Detroit Tigers 8-3 in the series opener.

