Sept. 6

1905 — Frank Smith of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers in a 15-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader. The score is the most lopsided margin of victory for a no-hitter in AL history.

1912 — Smokey Joe Wood of the Red Sox, on his way to a 34-win season, beat Washington’s Walter Johnson 1-0 at Boston. The victory was Wood’s 14th consecutive, two shy of Johnson’s AL record of 16 straight.

1924 — Urban Shocker of the St. Louis Browns pitched two complete games against the Chicago White Sox and won both, 6-2.

1943 — At 16 years, eight months and five days, Philadelphia A’s pitcher Carl Scheib became the youngest player to appear in an American League game.

1976 — Los Angeles catcher Steve Yeager was seriously injured when the jagged end of a broken bat struck him in the throat while he was waiting in the on-deck circle.

1981 — Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 to tie a National League record of seven shutouts by a rookie pitcher.

1995 — Cal Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive major league game to surpass Lou Gehrig’s 56-year record. Ripken received a 22-minute standing ovation and went 2-for-4, including a homer, in Baltimore’s 4-2 win over California.

1996 — Eddie Murray hit his 500th home run, joining Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Willie Mays with at least 3,000 hits and 500 homers. Murray homered off Felipe Lira in the seventh inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 5-4, 12-inning loss to Detroit.

2000 — Scott Sheldon of the Texas Rangers became the third player to play all nine positions in one game when he did it in a 13-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Sheldon joined Bert Campaneris (Sept. 8, 1965) and Cesar Tovar (Sept. 22, 1968) as true utility players.

2002 — The Oakland Athletics’ 20-game winning streak was snapped as Brad Radke pitched the Minnesota Twins to a 6-0 victory at the Metrodome.

2006 — Anibal Sanchez, a 22-year-old rookie, threw a no-hitter in his 13th career start to end the longest no-hit gap in major league history as Florida beat Arizona 2-0.

2009 — Ichiro Suzuki got his 2,000th hit in the majors. He became the second-fastest player to reach the mark, doing it in 1,402 games; Al Simmons did it in 1,390. The 35-year-old Suzuki also got 1,278 hits while playing in Japan.

2013 — Yusmeiro Petit’s bid for a perfect game was broken up by Eric Chavez’s two-out single in the ninth inning. The right-hander got the next batter to close out the San Francisco Giants’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2013 — Mike Napoli hit a tying grand slam in the seventh, Shane Victorino had a go-ahead homer one inning later and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 12-8. One night earlier, the Yankees took an 8-7 lead with a six-run seventh — only to lose 9-8 in 10 innings on Victorino’s tiebreaking single. New York lost consecutive games when scoring at least eight runs for the first time since September 1949. The last time it happened with both games at home was 1911 against Cleveland.

Today’s birthdays: Jordan Hicks 23; Harold Ramirez 25; Marco Hernandez 27; Mitch Moreland 34; Jerry Blevins 36.

