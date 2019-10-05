1948 — In the opening game of the World Series, the Boston Braves beat Bob Feller and the Cleveland Indians 1-0 with two hits and the benefit of a disputed call on a pickoff attempt in the eighth by Feller.

1963 — Frank Howard led Los Angeles to a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees with a home run and a single, giving the Dodgers a four-game sweep in the World Series.

1966 — Jim Palmer, 20, became the youngest player to pitch a World Series shutout as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0. Sandy Koufax was the loser, his last appearance in the major leagues. Dodger outfielder Willie Davis committed three errors on successive plays in the fifth inning.

1978 — New York survived George Brett’s three solo homers off to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Yankee Stadium at take a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series. All three of Brett’s homers were hit off Catfish Hunter. Reggie Jackson had a solo homer, RBI single, and sacrifice fly to lead the Yankees

1983 — Baltimore’s Mike Boddicker struck out a playoff-record 14 batters en route to a 4-0, five-hit victory over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of the ALCS.

1985 — Phil Niekro of the New York Yankees became the 18th 300-game winner as he blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on the last day of the season. At 46, he became the oldest pitcher to throw a shutout.

2003 — The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game playoff comeback, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-3 in Game 5 of their AL division series.

2009 — Alexi Casilla singled home the winning run with one out in the 12th inning to lead Minnesota to a 6-5 victory over Detroit, giving the Twins the AL Central Division title. The Tigers held a seven-game lead on the Twins on Sept. 6, but limped to an 11-16 finish.

2010 — Roy Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series. Halladay allowed one runner, a walk to Jay Bruce with two outs in the fifth, and struck out eight.

2011 — Detroit’s Don Kelly and Delmon Young hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, then Doug Fister and three relievers held off the high-powered Yankees — barely — and beat New York 3-2 in the deciding Game 5 of their AL playoff series.

2015 — Houston’s Dallas Keuchel, pitching on three days’ rest, beat the New York Yankees 3-0 in the AL wild-card game.

2017 — Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson from second base with none out in the 13th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied from five runs down to stun the New York Yankees 9-8 and snatch a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

Today’s birthday: Jake Bauers 24.

