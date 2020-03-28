2015 — Belmont broke three NCAA Division I records and tied a fourth during a 20-run sixth inning in a 34-10 victory over UT Martin. The Bruins set the marks for most plate appearances (26), total bases (43) and RBIs (20) in an inning. Belmont homered seven times in the sixth to tie the record for most homers in an inning.
2017 — New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia was given a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
