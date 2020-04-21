1970 — Tom Seaver, New York Mets, ties a major league record by striking out 19 batters.
1993 — Mariner pitcher Chris Bosio throws the second franchise history no-hitter.
2007 — The Boston Red Sox become the fifth team in major league history to hit four consecutive home runs in a single inning.
2008 — John Smoltz becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history to achieve 3,000 strike outs.
2018 — Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants, works the most extended at-bat in major league history when he sees 21 first inning pitches.
