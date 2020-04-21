APRIL 22

1914 — Babe Ruth, in his professional debut, blanks Providence to give Boston a 6-0 victory over Providence.

1922 — With George Sisler on board each time, Brown’s left fielder Ken Williams hits three home runs becoming the first American League hitter to accomplish the feat.

1959 — In the seventh inning of a 20-6 rout of Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox score 11 runs on just one hit.

1970 — Tom Seaver, New York Mets, ties a major league record by striking out 19 batters.

1993 — Mariner pitcher Chris Bosio throws the second franchise history no-hitter.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox become the fifth team in major league history to hit four consecutive home runs in a single inning.

2008 — John Smoltz becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history to achieve 3,000 strike outs.

2018 — Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants, works the most extended at-bat in major league history when he sees 21 first inning pitches.

