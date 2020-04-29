1940 — James “Tex” Carleton of the Brooklyn Dodgers threw a 3-0 no-hitter at Cincinnati.
1944 — In the first game of a doubleheader split, New York first baseman Phil Weintraub drove in 11 runs and player-manager Mel Ott scored six runs as the Giants beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 26-8. Brooklyn won the nightcap, 5-4.
1946 — Bob Feller struck out 11 New York Yankees en route to his second of three career no-hitters, a 1-0 victory at Yankee Stadium.
1958 — Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox became the tenth major league player to reach 1,000 extra-base hits in a 10-4 loss to the Kansas City Athletics at Fenway Park.
1961 — Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants hit four home runs and drove in eight runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee. Hank Aaron hit two homers for the Braves.
1967 — Steve Barber and Stu Miller of the Baltimore Orioles combined on a no-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader. Barber pitched 8 2-3 innings and Miller one-third of an inning.
1969 — Jim Maloney of the Cincinnati Reds struck out 13 en route to a 10-0 no-hitter over the Houston Astros, the third of his career.
1970 — Chicago Cubs outfielder Billy Williams became the first player in National League history to play 1,000 consecutive games. The Cubs lost 9-2 to the Atlanta Braves at Fulton County Stadium.
1988 — New York and Cincinnati hooked up in a wild game at Riverfront Stadium that the Mets pulled out 6-5, on a delayed call by first base umpire Dave Pallone. The call resulted in a $10,000 fine and 30-day suspension (May 2) of Reds manager Pete Rose when Pallone accidentally poked Rose in the cheek and Rose shoved Pallone twice.
2002 — Al Leiter cruised through seven three-hit innings in the New York Mets’ 10-1 rout of Arizona to become the first pitcher to beat all 30 teams in the majors.
2012 — Ryan Braun hit three homers and a two-run triple in Milwaukee’s 8-3 win over San Diego. No player had hit three homers and a triple in a game since Fred Lynn in 1975.
2014 — Zack Greinke pitched six strong innings, Juan Uribe had two RBIs and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned their 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Minnesota Twins 6-4. The Dodgers joined the Giants, Cubs and Braves as the only franchises to win 10,000 games.
2017 — Anthony Rendon had 10 RBIs, three home runs and six hits as the Washington Nationals took advantage of Noah Syndergaard’s injury and mauled the New York Mets 23-5 to set a franchise scoring record. Rendon went a career-best 6 for 6 and scored five times while breaking the club mark for RBIs.
