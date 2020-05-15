1953 — The White Sox loaded the bases against the Yankees in the ninth inning, but Vern Stephens, who had 10 grand slams in his career, was lifted for a pinch hitter. Pitcher Tommy Byrne, the substitute batter, then hit a homer off Ewell Blackwell for a 5-3 win.

1965 — Jim Palmer, 19, won his first major league game and hit his first homer, off Jim Bouton. The Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 7-5.

1972 — Rick Monday hit three consecutive homers to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-1 win at Philadelphia. Greg Luzinski’s 500-foot home run hit the Liberty Bell monument at Veteran Stadium for the Phillies’ only run.

1981 — Craig Reynolds of Houston hit three triples to lead the Astros to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

1997 — The Montreal Expos overcame an early nine-run deficit and rallied past the San Francisco Giants 14-13 on David Segui’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The Giants took an 11-2 lead after three innings. Montreal came back with four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth for a 12-11 lead. Glenallen Hill’s RBI single capped a two-run seventh that put the Giants ahead 13-12.

2000 — The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the Wrigley Field crowd after a fan ran off with Chad Kreuter’s cap in the ninth inning of Los Angeles’ 6-5 victory. The game was delayed for nine minutes while some Dodgers and fans fought.

2006 — The New York Yankees, down 9-0 in the second inning, matched the biggest comeback in Yankees history when Jorge Posada hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth for a 14-13 victory over the Texas Rangers.

2008 — Jayson Werth of Philadelphia hit three home runs and tied the team record with eight RBIs in a 10-3 win over Toronto.

2014 — College of Charleston beat William & Mary 3-2 in 23 innings, tying for the second-longest game in NCAA history. Cougars center fielder Morgan Phillips had a game-winning single that brought home catcher Erven Roper in game that lasted 6 hours, 3 minutes. The game ended two innings short of the NCAA record set when Texas outlasted Boston College 3-2 in the 2009 NCAA Tournament. In 1971, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated McNeese State 6-5 in 23 innings.

2014 — Penn State became the second team in NCAA Division I history to turn two triple plays in one game — in the fourth and eighth innings of a 4-2 loss to Michigan State in the opener of a doubleheader. The only other school to do it was Gonzaga in 2006 against Washington State. It happened only once in the major leagues — by Minnesota in 1990 against Boston.

2015 — Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam off Matt Garza from the No. 9 slot in the batting order, sparking a 10-run fourth inning and leading the New York Mets to a 13-1 romp over Milwaukee. Jacob deGrom had three singles, including two in the fourth to become the second pitcher since at least 1914 to have three hits batting eighth. Flores became the first starting NL position player to hit a grand slam from the No. 9 hole in an NL ballpark.

