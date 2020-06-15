1957 — Relief pitcher Dixie Howell hit two home runs in the 3 2-3 innings he pitched to lead the Chicago White Sox to an 8-6 victory in the second game of a doubleheader against the Washington Senators.

1971 — The Oakland Athletics hit five solo home runs in a 5-1 win over the Washington Senators. Mike Epstein and Joe Rudi had a pair homers and Dave Duncan one. Epstein’s home runes came in his first two at-bats to give him homers in four straight at-bats over two games.

1978 — After three ninth-inning near misses, Tom Seaver threw the first no-hitter of his 12-year career, sending the Cincinnati Reds past the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. Seaver struck out three and walked three.

1991 — Otis Nixon of Atlanta stole six bases against Montreal to set a modern National League record and tie the major league record set by Eddie Collins of the Philadelphia A’s in 1912. Montreal won the game 7-6.

1992 — Boston’s Mark Reardon became baseball’s career saves leader when he closed out a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees. Reardon passed Rollie Fingers with his 342nd save.

2001 — John Olerud went 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle and Seattle beat the San Diego Padres 9-2. He homered in the ninth to complete the cycle.

2009 — The San Diego Padres set a major league record with their 12th straight loss in interleague play when they fell 5-0 to Seattle.

2012 — Baltimore’s Jason Hammel pitched a one-hitter for his first career shutout and the Orioles beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0. He struck out eight and walked two and allowed a two-out single to Jason Heyward in the seventh inning.

2012 — Ervin Santana pitched a one-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Angels to 2-0 win over Arizona. Santana retired the first 20 batters of the game before allowing a two-out single to Justin Upton in the seventh. Upton and pinch-hitter Miguel Montero, who drew a ninth-inning walk, were the only Diamondbacks to reach base.

2015 — Brock Holt became the first Boston player to hit for the cycle since 1996 and the Red Sox slugged their way out to a 9-4 victory over Atlanta.

2015 — Manny Machado and Chris Parmelee each hit two of an Orioles-record eight home runs, and Baltimore pounded woeful Philadelphia 19-3. The eight home runs were the most by the Orioles since their move from St. Louis in 1954.

