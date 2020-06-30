By Associated Press June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDTThe Associated Press has withdrawn its story about (This date in Baseball.AP will publish a corrected version of the story. (This is an optional addition, delete if unneeded)Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy