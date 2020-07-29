1959 — Willie McCovey had four hits in four at-bats in his major league debut, with the San Francisco Giants. His hits included two triples in a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1968 — Washington shortstop Ron Hansen pulled off an unassisted triple play in the Cleveland Indians’ 10-1 victory.

1973 — Jim Bibby of the Texas Rangers pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against the Oakland A’s.

AD

1980 — Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard had a stroke during a workout at the Astrodome and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot behind his right collarbone.

AD

1982 — The Atlanta Braves returned Chief Noc-A-Homa and his teepee to left field after losing 19 of 21 games and blowing a 10 1/2-game lead. The teepee was removed for more seats. The team recovered to regain first place.

1990 — George Steinbrenner was forced to resign as general partner of the New York Yankees by Commissioner Fay Vincent.

2003 — Chicago White Sox shortstop Jose Valentin hit three home runs by the fifth inning in a 15-4 win over Kansas City. It was the second three-homer game of his career and the third time he has homered from both sides of the plate.

AD

2005 — Jonny Gomes had the first three-homer game in Tampa Bay franchise history in a 7-3 victory over Kansas City.

2006 — New York Mets center fielder Carlos Beltran tied a major league record with his third grand slam in a month in a 9-6 victory over Atlanta. Beltran became the ninth player in major league history to hit three grand slams in a calendar month.

AD

2008 — Kelly Shoppach of Cleveland tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, including a game-tying homer in the ninth, but Detroit beat the Indians 14-12 in 13 innings. Shoppach had two homers and three doubles.

2010 — Carlos Gonzalez, Ian Stewart and Dexter Fowler homered, and Colorado had a record 12-run eighth inning in a 17-2 rout of the Chicago Cubs. The Rockies set a major league record with 11 straight hits in the inning and batted around twice.

AD

2012 — Kendrys Morales homered from both sides of the plate during a nine-run sixth inning, capping the burst with a grand slam that sent the Los Angeles Angels past Texas Rangers 15-8. Morales became the third switch-hitter in the majors to homer as a lefty and righty in the same inning.

___