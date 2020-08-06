1956 — The largest crowd in minor-league history, 57,000, saw 50-year-old Satchel Paige of Miami beat Columbus in an International League game played in the Orange Bowl.
1968 — Joe Keough of the Oakland A’s hit a pinch home run in his first major league at-bat in the eighth inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees. The A’s won the nightcap 4-3 in 10 innings after dropping the first game 3-0.
1971 — The New York Mets beat the Braves at Atlanta Stadium, 20-6. Ken Boswell led the Met attack with four hits and five RBIs including a grand slam off Mike McQueen.
1985 — Baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth ended the strike by the Major League Baseball Players Association with the announcement of a tentative agreement. The season resumed Aug. 8.
1999 — Wade Boggs became the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland. Boggs already had a pair of RBI singles when he homered off Chris Haney in the sixth inning.
2004 — Greg Maddux became the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.
2007 — San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record with one out in the fifth inning, hitting a full-count, 84 mph fastball from Washington’s Mike Bacsik. Noticeably absent were commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron. The Nationals won the game, 8-6.
2010 — The Toronto Blue Jays became the first team to hit eight homers in a game in three years, getting two apiece from Aaron Hill and J.P. Arencibia in a 17-11 victory over Tampa Bay. Jose Bautista, Adam Lind, Edwin Encarnacion and Lyle Overbay also connected for the Blue Jays.
