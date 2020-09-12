1936 — Bob Feller, 17, beat the Philadelphia A’s 5-2 on two hits. The Cleveland youngster fanned 17 batters for an American League record.

1958 — The Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn became the first left-hander to win 20 or more games nine times, as he beat St. Louis 8-2. Eddie Plank and Lefty Grove each won 20 games eight times.

1965 — Willie Mays hit his 500th career home run off Houston’s Don Nottebart in a 5-1 San Francisco victory.

1971 — Frank Robinson hit his 500th career home run off Detroit’s Fred Scherman. The ninth-inning shot gave the Baltimore Orioles a split in a doubleheader against the Tigers.

1978 — The New York Yankees beat the Tigers 7-3 at Detroit to move into sole possession of first place for the first time after being 14 games out on July 19.

1982 — Steve Carlton (20-9) shut out St. Louis with a 2-0 three-hitter and hit a solo home run to become the major league’s first 20-game winner this season.

1995 — Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, the middle infield of the Detroit Tigers, set an American League record when they played in their 1,915th game together.

2006 — Gary Matthews Jr. hit for the cycle to lead the Texas Rangers an 11-3 victory at Detroit.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez set the major league record with his 58th save this season, closing out the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 win over Seattle. Rodriguez broke the mark of 57 set by Bobby Thigpen with the Chicago White Sox in 1990.

2009 — Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki became the first player in major league history with at least 200 hits in nine straight seasons. In the nightcap of doubleheader against the Texas, Suzuki beat out a slow roller to shortstop Elvis Andrus to break a tie with Willie Keeler. Keeler did it for eight consecutive seasons (1894-1901).

2011 — Mariano Rivera earned his 600th save, moving within one of Trevor Hoffman’s major league record, by closing out the New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2013 — Chris Davis hit his major league-leading 50th home run, a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth inning, and Baltimore erased a 3-0 deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. Davis became the 27th major leaguer to join the 50-homer club, and the first since Jose Bautista in 2010, when he connected on a 2-2 pitch off All-Star reliever Steve Delabar. Davis also became the third player in major league history with 50 homers and 40 doubles in the same season. The others were Babe Ruth (1921) and Albert Belle (1995).

2017 — The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set an AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games. Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer off Buck Farmer and Mike Clevinger won his fourth straight start as the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak since 1900. The run has put Cleveland within five wins of catching the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 straight without a loss but whose century-old mark includes a tie.

2017 — Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins kept up his record home run pace, connecting for his 17th in 33 major league games as the Phillies beat Miami 8-1 behind Aaron Nola. Hoskins, called up from the minors Aug. 10, became the fastest player in big league history to get to 17 career homers. The record was 42 games by Wally Berger, an outfielder for the Boston Braves in 1930.

