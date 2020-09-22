1952 — The Brooklyn Dodgers clinched the NL title, the first time since 1948 the pennant wasn’t decided in the season’s final game.

1957 — Hank Aaron’s 11th-inning homer gave the Milwaukee Braves a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and the NL pennant. It was the first time since 1950 that a New York team hadn’t finished first.

1979 — Lou Brock stole base No. 938, breaking Billy Hamilton’s record, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Mets 7-4 in 10 innings.

1983 — Steve Carlton of Philadelphia recorded his 300th career victory with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

1984 — The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 4-1, making Sparky Anderson the first manager to win more than 100 games in each league.

1986 — Rookie left-hander Jim Deshaies set a major league record by striking out eight batters to start the game and finished with a two-hitter and 10 strikeouts to lead the Houston Astros past of the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0.

1988 — Jose Canseco became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in one season as the Oakland Athletics beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 in 14 innings.

1992 — Bip Roberts tied the NL record with his 10th consecutive hit, then grounded out against Pedro Astacio to end his streak in the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1998 — Houston’s Craig Biggio became the second player this century to have 50 steals and 50 doubles in a season, joining Hall of Famer Tris Speaker.

2000 — Rafael Palmeiro homered in Texas’ 15-4 loss to Anaheim, becoming the 32nd player to hit 400 home runs.

2001 — Alex Rodriguez hit his 48th home run, breaking Ernie Banks’ major league record for shortstops and lifting Texas to a 5-2 win over Anaheim.

2001 — Sammy Sosa became the first player to hit three home runs in a game three times in a season, but Moises Alou’s two-run shot rallied Houston to a 7-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

2004 — Greg Maddux reached 15 wins for a record 17th consecutive season in the Chicago Cubs’ 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Maddux In 2003, he surpassed Cy Young’s record of 15 consecutive 15-win seasons.

2006 — Barry Bonds hit his 734th career home run in San Francisco’s 10-8 loss to Milwaukee, breaking Hank Aaron’s NL record.

2008 — The New York Yankees’ streak of postseason appearances ended. Boston beat Cleveland 5-4, minutes before the Yankees’ win. The Red Sox victory clinched at least the AL wild card and eliminated New York, which had made 13 straight postseason appearances.

2010 — Jose Bautista drove in the only run with his major league-leading 50th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0. Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki also became the first player with 10 straight 200-hit seasons, breaking his own record with a fifth-inning single.

2013 — Alex Rios of Texas hit for the cycle in a 12-0 rout of Houston. Rios reached the cycle with a triple to right-center in the sixth inning.

2013 — After 20 consecutive years of losing, the Pittsburgh Pirates clinched at least a National League wild card when they beat the Chicago Cubs and Washington lost to St. Louis. It was the first postseason berth for Pittsburgh since it won three straight NL East titles from 1990-92.

