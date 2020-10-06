1945 — Hank Greenberg’s three doubles led Detroit to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

1952 — Billy Martin’s running catch on a high infield pop with the bases loaded in the seventh inning snuffed a Dodgers rally and the New York Yankees went on to win Game 7 of the World Series 4-2.

1961 — New York’s Roger Maris won the third game of the World Series with a ninth-inning home run off the Reds’ Bob Purkey. The Yankees won 3-2 at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field.

AD

1984 — The San Diego Padres won the National League pennant with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the playoffs. The Padres won three straight after dropping the first two games.

AD

1987 — Don Baylor singled to break an eighth-inning tie and Gary Gaetti homered in his first two playoff at-bats as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 in the opening game of the ALCS.

1995 — Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the eighth inning and drove in seven runs — most in a postseason game — to lead the Mariners past the New York Yankees 11-8 and send the AL playoff series to a decisive Game 5.1998 — Chuck Knoblauch of the Yankees argued for an interference call at first base instead of picking up the ball while Enrique Wilson rounded the bases and scored to break a 1-all tie in the 12th inning of the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 victory at New York in Game 2 of the AL championship series.

AD

2001 — San Diego’s Rickey Henderson became the 25th player with 3,000 hits with a bloop double in a 14-5 loss to Colorado. Teammate Tony Gwynn ended his 20-year career by grounding out to shortstop in the ninth inning. Gwynn left the game with eight NL batting titles, a .338 lifetime average and 3,141 hits.

AD

2001 — Barry Bonds wrapped up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shattered the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finished the season with a .328 batting average, a career-high 137 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

2002 — The wild-card San Francisco Giants eliminated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 and moved on to face St. Louis in the NL championship series. For the first time since the current postseason format was adopted in 1995, all four teams with the best record were eliminated in the opening round.

AD

2003 — Florida and the Chicago Cubs set several NLCS records in Marlins’ 9-8, 11-inning win. The teams combined for a record seven home runs. The Marlins’ Ivan Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera and Juan Encarnacion all homered in the third inning, the first time an NL team has hit three homers in one inning. And the Cubs’ nine extra-base hits also was an NLCS record, as were the 17 total extra-base hits.

AD

2010 — San Francisco’s Tim Lincecum pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 in a dominating postseason debut, and the Giants scored their only run after a questionable umpiring call to beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in Game 1 of their NL division series.

2011 — Nyjer Morgan delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 to send the Milwaukee Brewers to the NL championship series.

AD

2013 — Juan Uribe was unable to get a bunt down — and then hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves and send Los Angeles into the National League championship series.

2014 — The St. Louis Cardinals tagged Clayton Kershaw in the seventh inning for the second straight time, riding Matt Adams’ go-ahead, three-run homer to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a fourth straight trip to the NL Championship Series.

AD

2014 — Joe Panik scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on Aaron Barrett’s bases-loaded wild pitch, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to advance to the NL Championship Series.

2015 — Jake Arrieta allowed four hits in nine dominant innings and the Chicago Cubs rolled to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL wild-card game.

___