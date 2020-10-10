1943 — New York’s Spud Chandler shut out the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 as the Yankees won the World Series in five games. Chandler gave up 10 hits and stranded 11 runners. Bill Dickey’s two-run homer in the sixth inning was the difference.

1967 — Rico Petrocelli’s two home runs led the Boston Red Sox in an 8-4 triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals and forced a seventh game in the World Series.

1972 — Bob Moose’s wild pitch in the ninth inning allowed George Foster to score the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 and captured the NLCS in the fifth game.

1985 — George Brett’s four hits, including two homers, led the Kansas City Royals to 6-5 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the third game of the ALCS.

1999 — The Boston Red Sox outslugged the Cleveland Indians 12-8 to win Game 5 of their first-round playoff and advance to the AL championship series. Pedro Martinez struck out eight in six hitless innings of surprise relief and Troy O’Leary twice thwarted the Indians’ strategy to intentionally walk Nomar Garciaparra by hitting two homers and driving in seven runs.

2006 — A small plane carrying New York Yankee Cory Lidle slammed into a 40-story apartment building in Manhattan, killing the pitcher and his flight instructor Tyler Stanger.

2013 — Carlos Beltran capped his latest scintillating postseason performance with an RBI single in the 13th inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the NL championship series opener.

2016 — Javier Baez’s tiebreaking single capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in Game 4 to win their NL Division Series.

2017 — Didi Gregorius homered twice off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 to complete their comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the Division Series and dethrone the AL champions.

