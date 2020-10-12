1960 — Bill Mazeroski opened the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-9 victory and the World Series in seven games.

1971 — The first World Series night game was played in Pittsburgh with the Pirates beating Baltimore 4-3. Roberto Clemente had three hits for Pittsburgh.

1978 — New York third baseman Graig Nettles put on a fielding clinic and prevented seven runs as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in the third game of the World Series. Nettles made four spectacular stops and gave the Yankees the first victory of the series.

1984 — Alan Trammell’s two home runs backed Jack Morris’ second complete game to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-2 victory and a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres in the World Series.

1993 — Tommy Greene of Philadelphia outpitched Greg Maddux and the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to win the National League pennant in six games.

1996 — Powered by a three-homer third inning and eight strong innings from Andy Pettitte, New York won its 34th American League pennant with a 6-4 victory over Baltimore. The Yankees took the ALCS 4-1 and went to the World Series for the first time since 1981.

1998 — The New York Yankees advanced to the World Series for a record 35th time after beating the Cleveland Indians 9-5 to win the AL championship series in six games.

2002 — Adam Kennedy hit his third homer of the game in the seventh inning and the Angels erupted for a 13-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins to win the AL championship series in five games and advance to the World Series for the first time in their 42-year history.

2007 — Manny Ramirez hit his 23rd postseason homer in Boston’s 13-6 11-inning loss to Cleveland. The two-run drive broke the playoff record he had shared with former New York Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams.

2012 — The New York Yankees lost the AL championship series opener and their captain when Derek Jeter broke his left ankle moments after Detroit’s Delmon Young doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th inning, giving the Tigers a 6-4 win.

2013 — David Ortiz revived the Red Sox with a tying grand slam in the eighth inning, then Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a winning single in the ninth that sent Boston past the Detroit Tigers 6-5 to even the AL championship series at 1-all.

2015 — The Chicago Cubs clinched a postseason series at Wrigley Field for the first time ever, getting home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 to win the NL Division Series in four games. Wrigley Field hosted its first Cubs game in 1916, eight years after they last won the World Series.

