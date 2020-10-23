1985 — Danny Jackson’s five-hitter cut St. Louis’ lead to 3-2 in the World Series as the Kansas City Royals took Game 5, 6-1. Willie Wilson’s two-run triple highlighted a three-run second inning and chased starter Ken Forsch.
1987 — Kent Hrbek’s grand slam highlighted a 15-hit barrage as the Minnesota Twins pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 11-5 at the Metrodome to force the World Series to a seventh game.
1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays took baseball’s championship outside the United States for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 6 of the World Series.
1994 — Atlanta’s Greg Maddux became the first pitcher to win three straight Cy Young Awards, unanimously sweeping the NL honor.
2000 — Benny Agbayani hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning as the New York Mets handed Orlando Hernandez his first postseason defeat, beating the Yankees 4-2 to cut their World Series deficit to 2-1.
2005 — Scott Podsednik homered in the bottom of the ninth inning and Paul Konerko hit the 18th grand slam in World Series history in Chicago’s 7-6 win over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.
2007 — Boston set a record for runs and victory margin in a World Series opener as the Red Sox flattened the Rockies 13-1. Boston finished with 17 hits, becoming the first club to hit eight doubles in a Series game since 1925.
2012 — Pablo Sandoval became the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game, connecting twice against Justin Verlander and once off Al Alburquerque to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Detroit Tigers 8-3 in the series opener.
___
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.