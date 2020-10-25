1977 — Sparky Lyle of the New York Yankees became the first American League relief pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Lyle posted a 13-5 record with 26 saves and a 2.17 ERA in a league-leading 72 appearances.

1982 — Steve Carlton of the Philadelphia Phillies became the first pitcher to win four Cy Young Awards, taking National League honors. The 37-year-old lefthander led the league in wins (23), innings pitched (295.2), strikeouts (286) and shutouts (6). Carlton also won the award in 1972, 1977 and 1980.

1985 — Dane Iorg’s two-run single and a disputed call by first base umpire Don Denkinger in the ninth inning gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and tied the World Series after six games. St. Louis scored its run on a bloop single by Brian Harper in the eighth inning.

1991 — Minnesota’s Kirby Puckett homered off Charlie Leibrandt to give the Twins a 4-3, 11-inning win over the Atlanta Braves and force a Game 7 in the World Series.

1996 - The New York Yankees won their 23rd World Series by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in Game 6. John Wetteland, who allowed a run in the ninth, hung on to get his fourth save of the series and capture Series MVP.

1997 — Edgar Renteria ended one of the most thrilling Game 7s, singling with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Florida Marlins their first World Series championship with a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. The 5-year-old Marlins became the youngest expansion team to win a championship.

2000 — The New York Yankees became the first team in more than a quarter-century to win three straight World Series championships, beating the New York Mets 4-2. The Yankees matched the Oakland Athletics’ three in a row from 1972-74, and won their fourth title in five years.

2002 — The Anaheim Angels overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 and force a Game 7 in the World Series. Scott Spezio hit a three-run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Giants lead to 5-3. Darin Erstad opened the eighth with a home run off Tim Worrell. Tim Salmon and Garret Anderson followed with singles to chase Worrell. Robb Nen came in and gave up a two-run double to Troy Glaus. It was the biggest comeback in Series history for a team facing elimination.

2005 — Jermaine Dye singled home the only run in the eighth, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 1-0 to win their first World Series title in 88 years.

2008 — Joe Blanton became the first pitcher in 34 years to homer in the World Series, Ryan Howard drove in five runs and the Philadelphia Phillies romped over the Tampa Bay Rays 10-2 to move within one win of their first championship since 1980.

2018 — Max Muncy ended the longest World Series game ever with a leadoff home run in the 18th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Boston Red Sox 3-2 to pull within 2-1. Muncy connected off Nathan Eovaldi, who was in his seventh inning of relief.

