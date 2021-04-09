1962 — The Houston Colt .45s, in the first major league game played in Texas, beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 before 25,000. Roman Mejias led Houston’s offense with two three-run homers.

1969 — Tommy Agee of the New York Mets hit a home run into the upper deck in Shea Stadium’s left field. It was the longest home run to reach the seats in the history of the stadium.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

1982 — Under icy conditions, the Cleveland Indians opened the season at Municipal Stadium with an 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers before 62,443 fans. Five hundred tons of snow had to be removed from the field; the game-time temperature was 38 degrees, with a wind chill of 17.

1990 — Boston’s Wade Boggs tied a major league record for a nine-inning game by drawing three intentional walks.

2000 — Cincinnati’s Ken Griffey Jr. became the youngest player to hit 400 career home runs when he connected in the Reds’ 7-5 loss to Colorado. At 30 years, 141 days, Griffey beat the previous mark set by Jimmie Foxx, who was 30 years, 248 days old.

2001 — The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game concluded in one hour, 55 minutes, the fastest home game in Arizona history. The Diamondbacks’ Curt Schilling earned his 16th career shutout and 66th complete game in a 2-0 victory. Schilling gave up two hits and struck out 10. Kevin Brown tossed a three-hitter and fanned eight for Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2003 — The Montreal Expos warmed to Puerto Rico real fast with a 10-0 rout of the New York Mets in the first of 22 Montreal home games in San Juan.

2014 — The longest home sellout streak in major pro sports history ended at 820 games for the Boston Red Sox. The official attendance for the night game against the Baltimore Orioles was 30,862. The capacity for night games at Fenway Park is 37,493. The streak began in May 2003 and includes the postseason. The string broke the record of 814 set by the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers from 1977-95. Boston’s streak of 794 regular-season sellouts also is the longest in major pro sports history. The previous mark in Major League Baseball history was 455 set by the Cleveland Indians from 1995-2001.

2016 — Rookie Trevor Story capped his amazing first week in the majors by hitting his seventh home run, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-3. Story’s homer was one of five solo shots by the Rockies and has driven in 12 runs through six games.

Today’s birthdays: Corey Kluber 35.