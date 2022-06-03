Thomas hits 2 of Diamondbacks' 5 HRs in win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Alek Thomas hit two of Arizona’s five home runs and the Diamondbacks opened a long road trip by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6 Friday night.
Ke’Bryan Hayes’ three-run homer in the ninth off J.B. Wendelken drew the Pirates to 8-6. Mark Melancon then got the last three outs for his 11th save in 12 chances.
Thomas, Walker and Josh Rojas had two hits each for Arizona, which began a 10-game trip with its third win in its last four games.
Merrill Kelly (4-3) won for the first time in five starts, giving up three runs – two earned – in five innings. He allowed five hits, walked four and struck out two.
Pittsburgh rookie Jack Suwinski had his first three-hit game. Hayes and Bryan Reynolds added two hits each.
JT Brubaker (0-5) remained winless in 11 starts this season as was tagged for six runs – five earned – and eight hits in four-plus innings. The Diamondbacks hit three of their homers off Brubaker, who allowed just two unearned runs in 11 2/3 innings in his previous two starts.
The Pirates were coming off a three-game road sweep of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers
The Diamondbacks broke a 3-all tie with a three-run fifth that chased Brubaker. Marte hit a two-run home run, a screaming line drive into the first row of the right-field stands, and David Peralta doubled and scored on a wild pitch by Anthony Banda.
Arizona made it 8-3 with the back-to-back homers in the seventh off Yerry De Los Santos.
Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the first when Hayes hit a leadoff double and scored on Kelly’s wild pitch.
Arizona moved in front 2-1 in the second as Walker led off with a homer and Thomas hit a sacrifice fly.
The Pirates countered with a run-scoring groundout by Tyler Heineman in the second and Suwinski’s RBI single in the third but the 3-2 lead did not last.
RELIEVER SHUFFLE
The Diamondbacks activated right-handed reliever Taylor Widener from the taxi squad. Left-hander Paul Fry was optioned to Triple-A Reno but will remain with the major league team on the taxi squad.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed has been shut down indefinitely because of right shoulder soreness. On the COVID-19 injured list since May 16, the two-time Gold Glove winner was scheduled to start playing in extended spring training games this week. … RHP Keynan Middleton (right elbow inflammation) was activated from the 15-day IL and optioned to Reno.
Pirates: INF Josh VanMeter (fractured left ring finger) was placed on the 10-day IL after being injured Wednesday in a win at Los Angeles. DH Daniel Vogelbach (right hamstring strain) was activated from the IL.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (2-3, 4.84) starts Saturday and is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his last three outings.
Pirates: Rookie RHP Roansy Contreras (1-0, 2.55) has allowed two runs in 10 innings in two starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis but did not factor in the decision in either game.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports