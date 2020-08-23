BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers had an ERA of 3.65 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.17.
The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 247 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the eighth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 5-3.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (face).
Blue Jays: Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).
