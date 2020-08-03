The Twins finished 46-35 in home games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The Pirates finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 38 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
