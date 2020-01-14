Detroit’s deal with Nova includes $500,000 in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 10 starts and 75 innings pitched. In recent years, the rebuilding Tigers have typically added pitchers on short-term deals, who can then become trade candidates if they pitch well. Nova fits that trend.

Earlier this offseason, the Tigers signed catcher Austin Romine, who was a teammate of Nova’s with the Yankees.

The Tigers also designated left-hander Matt Hall for assignment.

Nova went 16-4 with the Yankees in 2011, but he has not had an ERA under 4.00 since 2013.

