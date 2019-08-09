Kansas City Royals (41-75, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (34-78, fifth in the AL Central)

; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-11, 3.95 ERA) Tigers: Edwin Jackson (1-5, 11.12 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Detroit and Kansas City will square off at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 16-31 against AL Central opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Royals are 22-35 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City is slugging .403 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544. The Tigers won the last meeting 10-8. Joe Jimenez earned his third victory and Harold Castro went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Richard Lovelady took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is slugging .485. Niko Goodrum is 9-for-36 with four doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 31 home runs and is batting .249. Cheslor Cuthbert is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (forearm), Josh Harrison: (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.