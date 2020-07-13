He signed a minor league contract and had been in Detroit’s player pool for workouts this month at Comerica Park.
Godley won 15 games in 32 starts for Arizona in 2018, but made just nine starts last season for the Diamondbacks. Toronto claimed Godley off waivers in August, and he made six relief appearances for the Blue Jays. He was 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA in 2019.
