Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.
Ilitch invested millions in the offseason in an attempt to return his team to contention. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role.
Avila was promoted to general manager on Aug. 4, 2015, after serving as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant.
The Tigers had only one winning season (2016) during Avila’s time as GM.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports