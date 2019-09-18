Detroit Tigers (45-105, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (88-63, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-15, 4.77 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-3, 1.93 ERA)

LINE: Indians -293; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Cleveland and Detroit will square off on Wednesday.

The Indians are 45-26 against AL Central opponents. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Tigers are 20-44 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .295, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .344. The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Adam Plutko notched his seventh victory and Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Zac Reininger registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 34 home runs and is batting .280. Jordan Luplow is 6-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 133 hits and is batting .283. John Hicks is 4-for-17 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .261 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.