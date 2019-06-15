Cleveland Indians (35-33, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-41, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (5-2, 4.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Tigers: Gregory Soto (0-2, 13.03 ERA, 2.38 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central rivals Detroit and Cleveland will meet at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 12-15 against AL Central teams. Detroit has hit 58 home runs this season, last in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the team with eight, averaging one every 21.5 at-bats.

The Indians are 15-16 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .390 this season. Francisco Lindor leads the team with a .533 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs. The Indians won the last meeting 13-4. Adam Plutko earned his third victory and Jake Bauers went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Cleveland. Ryan Carpenter took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .250. Christin Stewart is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 28 extra base hits and has 42 RBIs. Roberto Perez is 9-for-26 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Indians: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.