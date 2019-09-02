Minnesota Twins (84-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-94, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.55 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.24 ERA)

LINE: Twins -213; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The Tigers are 19-40 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .339.

The Twins are 36-20 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with a mark of .384. The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Michael Pineda recorded his 11th victory and Jake Cave went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Minnesota. Spencer Turnbull registered his 14th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .248. Ronny Rodriguez is 10-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 165 hits and has 69 RBIs. Cruz is 15-for-42 with a double, a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Twins: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Max Kepler: (leg), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.