CHICAGO — Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones has left the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox because of back spasms.

Jones was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before exiting in the fifth inning. Niko Goodrum moved from second base to center field. Gordon Beckham came in to play second and replaced Jones in the leadoff spot.

