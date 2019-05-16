Oakland Athletics (19-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-23, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-1, 2.55 ERA, .97 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 9-11 in home games. Detroit is slugging .372 as a unit. Ronny Rodriguez leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Athletics are 5-15 on the road. Oakland has slugged .396 this season. Matt Chapman leads the team with a mark of .532. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with three home runs and is slugging .297. Rodriguez is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 28 RBIs and is batting .236. Matt Olson is 6-for-31 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .192 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.