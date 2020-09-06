The Twins are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .403 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .643.
The Tigers are 8-15 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .351.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is slugging .643.
Candelario leads the Tigers with 13 extra base hits and is batting .293.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (ankle), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
