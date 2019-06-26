Texas Rangers (43-36, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-48, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (7-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Tigers are 11-25 in home games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .356.

The Rangers are 15-21 in road games. Texas has slugged .451, good for fifth in in the MLB. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .649 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3. Jesse Chavez notched his third victory and Ronald Guzman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Jordan Zimmermann registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .444. Brandon Dixon is 7-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nomar Mazara leads the Rangers with 46 RBIs and is batting .278. Danny Santana is 12-for-29 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .218 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.