BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.
The Royals are 14-22 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 10 homers.
The Tigers are 11-25 against teams from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .301.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 34 RBIs and is batting .280.
Candelario leads the Tigers with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .508.
INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
