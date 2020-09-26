BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.
The Royals are 16-22 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has slugged .404 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .664 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
The Tigers have gone 11-27 against division opponents. Detroit is slugging .402 as a unit. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a slugging percentage of .415.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 68 hits and is batting .285.
Victor Reyes leads the Tigers with 55 hits and has 14 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Greg Holland: (oblique), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Jeimer Candelario: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.