Detroit Tigers (30-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-63, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-8, 4.07 ERA) Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-5, 4.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Mariners are 25-32 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 173 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 25, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Tigers are 17-34 in road games. The Detroit offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Nicholas Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .275. The Mariners won the last meeting 8-1. Marco Gonzales earned his 12th victory and Austin Nola went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Seattle. Tyler Alexander took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits and is batting .270. Vogelbach is 7-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Castellanos leads the Tigers with 108 hits and is batting .275. Niko Goodrum is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 1-9, .211 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.