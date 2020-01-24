Allen joined the Tigers as Comerica Park’s public address announcer last year. His experience also included minor league baseball, arena football and high school sports.

The Detroit Free Press reported in August that Allen, who was then a couple weeks shy of his 60th birthday, had been diagnosed with Stage 4 bile duct cancer.

“I’ve had this calmness about me,” he told the newspaper then. “There’s no panic, there’s no worry — my wife does enough of that — it’s just a very surreal place for me right here.”

