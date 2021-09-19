Rays: RHP Shane Baz, 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A and a pitcher for the U.S. at the Olympics, is to make major league debut Monday night against Toronto. “The Olympics was definitely nerve-racking, even moreso that there were no fans there, so you didn’t really have the buzz of the crowd to keep you into it,” Baz said. “It was really strange but I think it helped me a lot. I think I was more nervous for that than I am now.”