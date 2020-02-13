Maybin spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 82 games. His deal with the Tigers includes performance bonuses.
Maybin gives Detroit another option in an outfield that includes JaCoby Jones, Christin Stewart and Victor Reyes.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Detroit put right-hander Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day injured list.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.