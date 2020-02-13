He can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 550, and $150,000 for 600.

Maybin began his career with Detroit in 2007 before he was traded to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. Maybin returned to Detroit in a trade and played for the Tigers in 2016.