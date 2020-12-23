Ureña struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He went on the COVID-19 injured list in late July, returned to make five starts in September but broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive in his final outing. He finished the season 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.
“Once José became available, we had him identified as a player that could come in and help our ballclub win games,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. “We’re excited to add his experience pitching at a high level, and know he’ll contribute to our young staff in significant ways.
“José has a great ability to navigate a lineup and limit damage, while keeping his team in the game, which is exactly the stability we’re looking for heading into the 2021 season.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.