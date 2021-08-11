The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 3. The Tigers have one more game on this road trip, although it’s a day game Thursday that Cabrera may sit out.
The 38-year-old Cabrera is trying to become the 28th player in major league history — and the first Venezuela native — to reach 500 homers. His production has fallen off considerably in recent seasons. He hasn’t hit more than a dozen homers since 2017.
But Cabrera remains a star in Detroit as he chases this milestone and the 3,000-hit mark. He’s up to 2,950 hits.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports