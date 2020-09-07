The Twins are 16-14 against AL Central teams. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Kenta Maeda leads them with a mark of 10.4.
The Tigers are 9-15 against AL Central Division teams. The Detroit offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Victor Reyes leads the team with a mark of .318.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario ranks second on the Twins with 27 RBIs and is batting .240.
Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .532.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Nelson Cruz: (hip), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
___
