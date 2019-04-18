Chicago White Sox (7-10, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-9, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (0-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyson Ross (0-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Tigers are 4-4 against AL Central opponents. Detroit has slugged .311, last in the majors. Christin Stewart leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits.

The White Sox have gone 4-4 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.45. Carlos Rodon leads the team with a 3.27 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 16 hits and has three RBIs. Gordon Beckham is 4-for-21 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 11 extra base hits and is batting .333. Tim Anderson is 15-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: day-to-day (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

