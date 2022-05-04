Tigers take advantage of miscues, edge Pirates, 3-2

Placeholder while article actions load

DETROIT — Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit’s three-run fifth inning, and the Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Dillon Peters pitched 3 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh, stretching his season-long scoreless streak to 16 2/3 innings. Bryse Wilson (0-1) struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, but was charged with the loss.

The Pirates lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on Ben Gamel’s two-run triple off Lange.

Detroit responded in the bottom half. Jeimer Candelario led off with a double and Castro reached on an error by shortstop Cole Tucker.

Baddoo’s one-out walk loaded the bases. Robbie Grossman knocked in the Tigers’ first run with a sacrifice fly. Hayes then booted Javier Báez’s bouncer, allowed two more runs to score.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander had an MRI that confirmed an elbow sprain and no structural damage. He’s on the 15-day injured list.

ROSTER MOVES

The Pirates activated left-hander Anthony Banda from the 10-day injured list and optioned lefty Aaron Fletcher to Triple-A Indianapolis. ... Pittsburgh added lefty Aaron Fletcher as the 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader, while Detroit added right-hander Alex Faedo. ... Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau, who was designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (0-1, 3.32 ERA) will start Game 2 of the doubleheader. The veteran left-hander is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 21 career appearances against Detroit.

Tigers: Faedo will make his major league debut in Game 2. Faedo, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was called up from Triple-A Toledo after tossing five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against Omaha in his last start.

