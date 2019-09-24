The Tigers are 21-48 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .294, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .345.

The Twins are 45-25 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .270 batting average, Nelson Cruz leads the club with an average of .303.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 44 extra base hits and is batting .248. Victor Reyes is 13-for-39 with a double, two triples, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Eddie Rosario has 14 hits and is batting .326 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Twins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique), Mitch Garver: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

